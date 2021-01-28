Vladimir Putin: Video of the Russian palace in Navalny not mine – BBC News





Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the prosperous palace that appears in a video made by his critic Alexei Navalny is "not for me." A video called "Putin's Palace" went viral on Russian social media last week – more than 86 million people have watched it. The Black Sea Palace is said to have been funded by billionaires around Mr. Putin. It is said to have a casino, a skating rink and a vineyard. Thousands of people gathered on Saturday in support of Mr Navalny across Russia.

