Schools in England will not reopen until March





The closure in England will continue until at least March 8th. Boris Johnson said today that schools will not reopen until then – the earliest time when the most vulnerable can be protected by vaccination.

Other blocking restrictions can then be alleviated. The Northern Ireland closure is already in place until March. Wales and Scotland will review their plans in the coming days. For travelers arriving anywhere in the UK, more stringent measures are in place, as travelers arriving from certain countries will have to be placed in a hotel for 40 days in quarantine.



