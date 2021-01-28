Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.4 Earthquake – South Pacific, Fiji, Thursday, Jan 28, 2021 9:05 pm (GMT +12)





An average earthquake of magnitude 5.4 at a depth of 508 km

Jan 28 09:12 UTC: First to report: GEONET (New Zealand) after 7 minutes. Jan 28 09:26: Volume recalculated from 4.6 to 5.4. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 326.9 to 508.4 km (203 to 316 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 390 km (242 mi) to the northeast.

Date and time: January 28, 2021 09:05:22 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Thursday, January 28, 2021 9:05 PM (GMT +12) Size: 5.4 Depth: 508.4 km Latitude / Longitude: 23.52261 ° S / 178.83849 ° W (South Pacific, Fiji) Nearby towns and cities: 459 km (285 mi) southwest of Nuku’alofa (Tonga) (Population: 22,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 459 km (285 mi) southwest of Nuku Alofa (Tonga) (pop: 22400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 468 km (291 mi) west of Owenoa (Ohonowa, Tonga) (Population: 1,240) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 470 km (292 mi) southwest from Kolonga (Tonga) (Population: 1100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 662 km (411 miles) south of Suva (population: 77,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at epicenter: moderate rain 24.6 ° C (76 F), humidity: 84%, wind: 6 m / s (11 kts) of SE. Primary data source: GEONET (NZ) (Earthquake and Geological Survey, New Zealand) Energy released Rated: 7.9 x 1012 Joules (2.21 GWh, equivalent to 1,898 tons of TNT or 0.1 atomic bomb!) More information

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 5.4508 kmNew ZealandGEONET (NZ) M 4.6327 km4.6 SOUTH OF FIJI ISLANDSEMSC User reports on this earthquake (1)

Tonga / MMI (MMI IV) / Complex Roll (Multiple Tilt) / Very Short

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 25 km2 (= 10 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 9 kilometers (5 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

May 26, 1932 16:09

| 7.6 |

570km / 354mi

|

89 years ago

|

317km / 197mi

| Southern Fiji Islands

March 30, 1972 05:34

| 7.2 |

496 km / 308 miles

|

49 years ago

|

291 km / 181 miles

| Southern Fiji Islands

04 Sep 1997 04:23

| 6.8 |

625km / 388mi

|

23 years ago

|

443 km / 275 miles

| Southern Fiji Islands

October 27, 1994 22:20

| 6.7 |

519km / 322mi

|

26 years ago

|

311 km / 193 miles

| Southern Fiji Islands

May 04, 2014 09:25

| 6.6 |

750km / 466mi

|

7 years ago

|

310 km / 193 miles

|

October 16, 2007 21:05

| 6.6 |

509 km / 316 miles

|

13 years ago

|

300 km / 186 miles

| Southern Fiji Islands

March 26, 2014 03:29

| 6.5 |

493km / 306mi

|

7 years ago

|

343km / 213mi

| Southern Fiji Islands

February 21, 2011 10:57

| 6.5 |

558km / 347mi

|

Since 10 years

|

404 km / 251 miles

| Southern Fiji Islands

December 03, 1991 10:33

| 6.3 |

561 km / 349 miles

|

29 years ago

|

411 km / 256 miles

| Southern Fiji Islands

May 04, 2014 09:15

| 6.2 |

551km / 342mi

|

7 years ago

|

265 km / 165 miles

|

April 09, 1999 12:16

| 6.2 |

621km / 386mi

|

22 years ago

|

433km / 269mi

| Southern Fiji Islands

August 28, 2013 02:54

| 6.1 |

489km / 304mi

|

7 years ago

|

498km / 310mi

| 288km northwest of Raoul Island, New Zealand

November 29, 1989 05:48

| 6.1 |

487km / 303mi

|

31 years ago

|

258 km / 160 miles

| Southern Fiji Islands

October 23, 1989 13:08

| 6.1 |

441km / 274mi

|

31 years ago

|

273km / 170mi

| Southern Fiji Islands

March 26, 2014 03:29

| 6.0 |

577km / 359mi

|

7 years ago

|

363km / 226mi

|

July 15, 2020 03:51

| 5.6 |

686 km / 426 miles

|

28 weeks ago

|

435km / 271mi

| New Zealand

October 30, 2020 10:14

| 5.2 |

544km / 338mi

|

13 weeks ago

|

307 km / 191 miles

| New Zealand

June 18, 2020 14:07

| 5.2 |

618 km / 384 miles

|

32 weeks ago

|

428km / 266mi

| New Zealand

July 11, 2019 20:06

| 5.2 |

574 km / 356 miles

|

1 year 29 weeks ago

|

334km / 207mi

| New Zealand

September 16, 2018 21:30

| 5.2 |

703km / 437mi

|

two years ago

|

313 km / 194 miles

| New Zealand

September 11, 2019 17:51

| 5.0 |

688 km / 428 miles

|

1 year 20 weeks ago

|

332km / 206mi

| New Zealand

April 11, 2020 05:36

| 4.9 |

552km / 343mi

|

42 weeks ago

|

383km / 238mi

| Southern Fiji Islands

October 17, 2020 20:59

| 4.4 |

503km / 313mi

|

15 weeks ago

|

354km / 220mi

| Southern Fiji

May 29, 2020 00:28

| 4.1 |

403 km / 250 miles

|

35 weeks ago

|

331km / 206mi

| New Zealand

05 March 2020 01:28

| 4.0 |

611km / 380mi

|

47 weeks ago

|

442km / 275mi

| New Zealand

UTC date / time

| Mag |

Depth

|

Omar

|

distance

| details

Map of previous earthquakes

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos