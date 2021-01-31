Small planes and generous pilots deliver food and personal protective equipment





Ken Turbine is struggling to place a box of personal protective equipment in the front cabin of his RV-8 during an operation in which pilots delivered supplies to Native American tribes in Washington from Arlington Municipal Airport on Thursday. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

Arlington – From a runway at Arlington Municipal Airport, planes flew into the sky this weekend loaded with PPE and fresh food bound for communities ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers transported more than 35,000 pounds of necessities to Native American tribes across Washington. It’s a unique partnership between a tribal support network and nearly 100 local pilots, providing resources while also training for an even worse crisis.

The four-day operation and beginning Thursday gathered resources from the National Tribal Emergency Management Council (NTEMC), Woodinville nonprofit food provider Farmer Frog, and Northwest Territory Volunteer Flying Corps (EVAC), a group of pilots preparing for natural disasters.

The airport hangar was the base camp for the ambitious exercise. The sound of incoming and outgoing aircraft was the steady soundtrack.

Personal protective equipment customizations – an acronym often used in the COVID-19 era which stands for Personal Protective Equipment – includes countless masks, gloves, disinfectants, and soaps. Farmer Frog-donated tribal food contributions and supplies were pushed onto the tarmac and loaded onto private small propeller jets.

“There are tribes in Washington state that are really hurting right now,” said Zabolux Pazstor, director of the Farmer Frog department. “We saw this opportunity to work together and are now transferring PPE to those tribes in large quantities.”

A volunteer directs a plane to a location where personal protective equipment can be loaded for airlifting to the Native American tribes in Washington. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

Since May, the Farmer Frog collaboration with NTEMC has provided more than 35 million pounds of food to tribes in 34 states. The nonprofit is sending food like crazy from its Woodinville facility, Pasztor said, but there is still a gap in accessing resources to black and Aboriginal communities and other people of color.

“This is not going to disappear anytime soon,” she said. “Communities will still be in need.” “We are serving some people who have been stuck indoors since February, and they haven’t left and there are entire communities like this.”

With the help of EVAC pilots, supplies were airlifted to Kelso, Walla Walla, Darrington, Bellingham, Port Angeles or some other airports in Washington, reaching one of the 35 tribal countries receiving the supplies. Air assistance allows easier access to most of the rural tribes in the state.

But there is also a second reason for the air operation.

Seemingly behind the scenes, another activity is taking place. One with ham radios and tour schedules drawn on whiteboards. The pursuit of preparedness for a disaster we have not seen before. Like “The Big One”.

Before flying to Kelso, David Johnston (right) helps Pilot Riley Glor load his plane with PPE supplies at Arlington Municipal Airport on Thursday. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

“We know the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake is going to happen,” said Linda Zambrano, NTEMC Executive Director. “It’s just a matter of time.” Every disaster must be a planned event. Even with this disaster (COVID-19), we can use this to plan for the next event, if we do it right. ”

From this point of view, Zambrano is related to Sky Terry, EVAC’s Northwestern Emergency Response Director.

For more than a decade, Terry has focused on organizing volunteer pilots as a response team in the wake of Great Earthquake Predictions for our region. He imagines highways and infrastructure in ruins, leaving the air as the perfect way to help.

Terry and the other pilots on the local air disaster response teams train twice a year to prepare. Better than any training has a chance to get life-saving supplies to remote tribes in Washington.

“What is being played in real time is all I imagined,” Terry said Friday.

A whiteboard shows routes that pilots at an airlift are completing to supply PPE to the Washington tribes. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

Zambrano and Terry worked in unison to lead the weekend supply deliveries. Pilots have been deliberately directed to smaller airports as a test measure when these communities need assistance during a larger disaster. Zambrano said it was another step in the quest to prepare.

It was the fourth weekend of running out of supplies from Arlington Airport, with an estimated 50,000 pounds of PPE delivered.

The pilots fly their own planes and pay the gas bill themselves, but that doesn’t seem to be on their minds.

Father and son, pilots Reed and Todd Humsen, said a representative from the Noxsack tribe was happy to receive supplies during their stopover in Bellingham. The men from Bainbridge Island said they felt it was necessary to support the tribes in fighting the epidemic.

“We all need to work together to reduce the impact of COVID,” said Todd Hamesen. “Whatever we can do to speed things up and get things moving, I feel it’s worth making a donation back to the community.”

Ian Davis Leonard: 425-339-3448; [email protected]; Twitter: IanDavisLeonard.

Pilot Greg Bell places a crate in the passenger seat of his Diamond DA-40 aircraft as he prepares to ferry PPE supplies to Darrington from Arlington Municipal Airport on Thursday. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

