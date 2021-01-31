Global Earthquake Report Sunday, January 31, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

Our volcanologists and photographers offer unique travel experiences: volcano excursions, photo tours, and relaxing walking and study tours.

Guaranteed Tours

: Available spaces /: guaranteed /: a few remaining spaces /: reserved

See also: monthly reports

Sun, Jan 31, 2021, 16:20

16:20 PM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on January 31, 2021

Summary: 3 earthquakes 5.0+, 21 earthquakes 4.0+, 108 earthquakes 3.0+, 173 earthquakes 2.0+ (305 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 3 earthquakes, score 4+: 21 earthquakes, score 3+: 108 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 173 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 3.2 x 1013 joules (8.92 gigawatt hours, i.e. The equivalent of 7,677 tons of TNT or 0.5 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.6 Aru Sea earthquake, 59 km west of Pulau Uger Island, Maluku, Indonesia, January 31, 2021 6:44 p.m. (GMT +9) # 2: 5.1 North Pacific Earthquake, Northern Mariana Islands Feb 1, 2021, 1:51 a.m. (GMT +10) # 3: 5.0 North Pacific Earthquake, Northern Mariana Islands, Jan 31 2021 3:11 PM (GMT +10) # 4: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, Jan 31, 2021 1:29 pm (GMT +13) # 5: 4.9 Philippine Sea earthquake, 30 km east of Tandag, Philippines, Jan 31 2021 8:34 AM (GMT +8) # 6: 4.9 Aru Sea earthquake, 69 km west of Pulau Uger Island, Maluku, Indonesia, Jan 31, 2021 6: 2 8 PM (GMT +9) # 7: 4.7 earthquake 66 km W San Antonio de Los Cupres, Los Andes Province, Salta, Argentina, January 31, 2021, 12:59 a.m. (GMT -3) # 8: 4.7 Xinjiang earthquake, 94 km southeast of Druzhba, Alakul district, Almaty Oblici, Kazakhstan, January 31, 2021 10:40 PM (GMT +8) # 9: 4.7 km / 107 km earthquake North Minnab, Hormuzgan, Iran, January 31, 2021 7:34 PM (GMT) +3: 30) # 10: 4.6 Maluku Sea earthquake, 112 km southeast of Bitung, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 31, 2021 2:00 am ( GMT +9) Earthquakes felt: # 1: 2.7 North Atlantic earthquake, 23 km southwest of Lesapon, Portugal, Jan 31, 2021, 11:44 a.m. (GMT +0) – 30 Report No. 2: 3.3 Colosa County earthquake, 27 miles Southwest Chico, Butte County, California, USA, Jan 31, 2021 1:20 am (GMT -8) – 6 Reports # 3: Earthquake 3.5 North Atlantic, 89 km west of Horta, Azores, Portugal, January 30, 2021 3:50 p.m. (GMT -1) – 3 Reports # 4: 4.4 North Pacific Earthquake, 15 km south of Crucecita, Mexico Jan 30, 2021 4:00 pm (GMT -6) – 3 Reports # 5: Earthquake 4.5 away 69 km northwest of Poliwali, We are Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 31, 2021 8:13 p.m. (GMT +8) – 3 reports # 6: 4.4 South Pacific earthquake Jan 31, 2021 8:59 pm (GMT +12) – 3 reports # 7: 2.5 earthquake 24 km northeast of Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand , Jan 31, 2021 5:49 a.m. (GMT +13) – 3 reports # 8: 3.0 earthquake 7.1 km southwest of Kicevo, Kichevo, Kicevo, Macedonia Jan 31, 2021 11:24 a.m. (GMT +1) – Two reports No. 9: 2.0 earthquake 10.3 km northeast of Strasbourg, Bas-Rennes, Grand Est, France, Jan 30, 2021 6:29 pm (GMT +1) – Two reports No. 10: 2.8 earthquake of Mavrovo and Rostuša, 19 km southwest of Gostivar, Macedonia, Jan 31, 2021 2:46 p.m. (GMT +1) – Two Reports No. 11: 2.1 Grad Glena earthquake, 19 km southwest of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, January 30, 2021 7:29 p.m. (GMT +1) – Two reports No. 12: 4.4 Gulf earthquake Al-Farsi, 20 km northeast of Kush, Kish, Hormuzgan, Iran, January 30, 2021 8:53 pm (GMT +3: 30) – Two reports No. 13: Earthquake 4.5 North Pacific, 69 km West of La Gomera, Guatemala, Jan 30, 2021 12:56 pm (GMT-6) – Two reports # 14: 3.0 Kutakachi earthquake, on 30 km west of Ibarra, Provincia de Imbabura, Ecuador, Jan 31, 2021 4:47 AM (GMT -5) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous News I wonder what is the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! … Read all Just 11 minutes ago, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Bolewali, West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The tremor was recorded on the evening of Sunday January 31, 2021 at 8:13 PM local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. … Read all the BMKG reports of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia near Tual, Maluku, just 12 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the evening of Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 6:44 PM local time at a shallow depth of 20 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and refine their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. … Read all Just 7 minutes ago, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Chico, Butte County, California, USA. The tremor was recorded early on Sunday morning January 31, 2021 at 1:20 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 15 miles below the surface. … Read all first visit our site? If you haven’t already, download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | IOS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos