Kane County is seeking public help to update its Natural Hazard Scheme – Kane County Connects





Floods. Stripping,. Tornado. Earthquakes. Ice storms. Thunderstorms. drought. Intense heat.

Kane County is no stranger to natural disasters and is no less prone to climate change than other parts of the world.

That’s why, for decades, Kane County has had a plan in place to identify risks and vulnerabilities and take action to prepare for and mitigate the often devastating impacts.

The document, called the Natural Risk Mitigation Plan, was revised in 2015 – and county officials are asking for your help and input to update it.

To that end, the Kane County Natural Hazards Mitigation Committee is holding two meetings at Zoom to discuss the 2015 plan. Meetings are scheduled for 10am and 1pm on Friday February 5 and 1pm on Wednesday, February 10.

Attendees are requested to send RSVP to Anne Wilford at [email protected]

If you are unable to attend, Wilford invites you to share your thoughts and concerns via email to [email protected]

The district update of the plan will address the following risks:

Flood erosion dam / bridge failure Hurricanes Earthquakes Winter / Ice storms Thunderstorms Droughts Extreme heat

The objectives of the committee are:

Protect the life and health of Kane County from the effects of natural hazards. Encouraging self-help and self-protection measures to mitigate the effects of natural hazards on private property. Protect vital facilities and public infrastructure with public funds. Define specific harm mitigation projects that are both cost-effective and affordable. Reducing the number of existing structures that have been repeatedly damaged is a frequently asked question about a natural hazard mitigation plan

What is the natural danger? “Hazard means a physical event or condition that is likely to cause death, injury, property damage, infrastructure damage, agricultural loss, damage to the environment, business interruption, or other types of damage or loss” – FEMA 1997

When we talk about natural hazards, we are referring to those that occur naturally. These risks may include geological hazards (such as earthquakes or volcanoes), meteorological hazards (such as heat waves, freezing rain or hurricanes) or hydrological hazards (such as floods and droughts). Biological hazards such as infectious diseases (such as the COVID-19 virus) are not part of the natural hazards in the planning process to mitigate natural hazards.

What is risk mitigation?

“Any sustainable action taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risks to human life and property from a hazard event.” – in

Some examples include:

Acquisition of Floodplain Properties for Convertible into Open Homes in Floodplain with First Floor Above 100 Years of Flood Height, Dry Flood Resistance Works which are Flood Prone Areas Building safe rooms to be used in the event of a hurricane

More information on natural hazards and mitigation ideas can be found here: https://mountainland.org/maps/hazard/fema_mitigation.pdf

What is risk mitigation planning?

Engage in any process to identify risks and vulnerabilities associated with natural disasters and develop long-term strategies to protect people and property from hazardous events in the future. – FEMA “Risk mitigation activities can be carried out before, during, or after an event. However, it has been shown that risk mitigation is most effective when it is based on a comprehensive, comprehensive and long-term plan developed in advance of a disaster.” – FEMA What a mitigation plan looks like A natural hazard?

Federal regulations governing the plan are contained in the Disaster Mitigation Act 2000.

This act defines eligibility for FEMA risk mitigation assistance and the requirements of local governments to file a risk mitigation plan and be reviewed by the state and FEMA. Title 44 publishes Federal Regulations Code (CF) 201.6 requirements for the plan.

The Kane County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan was first approved in 2003 by County Council Resolution 308-03 and is updated every five years. The plan is a multi-disciplinary plan. See below for a blueprint for the communities that have adopted the county plan and are part of the planning committee to mitigate natural hazards.

The plan includes assessing the risks of natural hazards that could affect the county, past events that have occurred and the likelihood of hazard events in the future. The plan takes into account the impact these risks have on society.

The plan must take into account the assets of the community including people, economy, vital structures and facilities, infrastructure and the natural environment. The plan also takes into account community capabilities such as planning documents and regulations, administrative and technical expertise, funding resources, education and community outreach.

Below is a list of the municipalities that issued a decision to adopt the September 2003 plan.

Municipal

Exceeded date

Algonquin, village

04/11/03

Aurora, city

01/13/04

Batavia, city

10/20/03

Big Rock, Village

3/11/03

Burlington Village

10/20/03

Campton Hills, village

01/20/09

Carpenterville, village

7/10/03

East Dundee Village

11/17/03

Elburn Village

10/20/03

Elgin City

04/14/04

Geneva, city

5/1/4

Gilberts, village

04/11/03

Hampshire, village

10/02/03

Huntley Village

10/23/03

Lily lake, village

10/20/03

Maple Park, Village

04/11/03

Montgomery, village

10/11/03

North Aurora Village

08/12/03

Sleepy Hollow, Village

5/1/4

South Elgin, village

10/20/03

Saint Charles, City

11/17/03

Sugar Grove, village

11/18/03

Virgil, village

11/13/03

Wayne, village

3/2/04

West Dundee Village

3/11/03

Source: Kane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Commission press release

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos