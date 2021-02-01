Six out of ten companies in the UK are facing post-Brexit disruptions





Nearly two-thirds of UK companies have experienced “significant disruptions” in the supply chain across the EU border since it started this year, the Make UK manufacturers ’association reported. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Many say the additional formalities since the end of the Brexit transition period have meant delays have prompted companies and the government trying to export and import goods to Europe to fix the problem.



