Connect with us

Uncategorized

Six out of ten companies in the UK are facing post-Brexit disruptions

Avatar

Published

9 hours ago

on

By



Nearly two-thirds of UK companies have experienced “significant disruptions” in the supply chain across the EU border since it started this year, the Make UK manufacturers ’association reported. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Many say the additional formalities since the end of the Brexit transition period have meant delays have prompted companies and the government trying to export and import goods to Europe to fix the problem. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: