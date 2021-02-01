DVIDS – News – The Navy attracts a large audience on the first virtual day for the earthquake recovery industry





Offshore Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) responsible for building China Lake (OICC CL) and NAVFAC Southwest (SW) collaborated with the city of Ridgecrest to host the first virtual day of the China Lake earthquake recovery industry held on January 27th.

“This is the fourth industrial forum for the earthquake recovery program, but the first is being held in a virtual environment,” said OICC CL (CO) Commanding Officer Captain Laurie Scott. “With face-to-face events severely restricted due to COVID-19, we felt it was extremely important to participate virtually.”

The aim of the Industry Forum was to provide the current status of the earthquake recovery program to the local community and businesses looking for potential opportunities to support this critical effort.

“We built the program based on feedback from previous forums, so we look forward to receiving feedback and addressing questions in order to keep the multi-billion dollar recovery effort on track,” Scott said.

More than 400 people attended the event, representing more than 170 organizations.

Industry Day began with welcoming remarks from Commander of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Admiral Scott Dillon, followed by a summary of the earthquake recovery program presented by Captain Lori Scott at OICC CL CO which focused on MILCON’s case and major reform projects Include the schedule for the acquisition of FY 21 projects and the creation of Camp Temporary staff accommodation.

Other formal presentations included an overview of 14 contractors listed in the recently awarded $ 2.5 billion MACC Award given by Ed Chevalier, Director of Design and Construction at NAVFAC SW. He also included each contractor’s small business contact information along with dates and times to follow up on hypothetical outreach events to discuss partnership opportunities. Jennifer McGuire, NAVFAC SW Small Business Associate Vice President, provided an overview of the Small Business Program, to include information on how to do business with the government.

China Lake Naval Air Force (NAWS CL) Public Works Officer Cmdr. Pete Benson provided an overview of stabilization level projects with the number of earthquake recovery projects and types of projects planned, followed by a presentation by Ridgecrest City Manager Ron Strand, which provided a capacity briefing focused on community infrastructure to support contractors.

The event ended with a question-and-answer session where each guest speaker serves as members of the panel. Over 30 questions were posed across various topics to include small business opportunities, acquisition schedules, technical specifications, basic access, and temporary employee housing.

Scott said, “The participation rate in this virtual event exceeded expectations, and the professional manner in which it was implemented, along with great questions and comments from attendees, gives us great confidence that we can continue this forum regardless of environmental factors.”

Capture Date: 02.01.2021 Publish Date: 02.01.2021 16:03 Story ID: 388104 Location: NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Public Domain

This action, Marine Attracts a Large Audience in the First Hypothetical Earthquake Recovery Industry Day, by KRISTA CUMMINS, defined by DVIDS, must comply with restrictions described at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

