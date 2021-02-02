Door-to-door testing has been conducted in several parts of England for the Covid variant in South Africa





Ten thousand people will be tested in eight areas of England in an urgent attempt to stop the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in South Africa. Ministers have asked all affected postal codes to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.

Last 24 hours of government data show that another 406 people have been killed with Covid, bringing the total to more than 106,000 in the UK. There have been another 18,500 new cases in the UK. And another 319,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday, with the number of vaccines in all the first doses exceeding 9 million. Scientists say the first data suggest that vaccines will work against the South African variant, albeit somewhat more effectively. We report on Woking in Surrey, one of the areas that aims to increase testing.



