GameStop stock trading explained – BBC News





There has been a lot of interest in the stock market after investors at the Reddit message board managed to give a big boost to the shares of GameStop. Here’s an analysis of the story so far, an explanation of what’s happening with stocks, short sales, and GameStop. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Video journalists: Chris Fox and Fahima Abdulrahman #BBCNews #GameStop #sharetrading.



source