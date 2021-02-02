Transcosmos donates the “2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum – Trail of Memories”





The donation ceremony took place on January 15, 2021

Reflecting its close relationship with the county, Transcosmos approved the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum concept – Memorial Corridor, and donated to the museum using the company’s copy of the tax donation program in her hometown.

Transcosmos Corporation. Hereby announces that the company has donated 1 million yen to the Kumamoto Prefecture initiative, “2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Museum – Passage of Memories https://kumamotojishin-museum.com/.”

“The 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum – Trail of Memories” is a lane-style field museum designed to transmit memories of the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake to future generations to allow them to learn from the experience. Under the concept of learning from the experience and lessons of the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, and making sure that it is delivered to future generations without letting these memories fade away, Kumamoto Prefecture is making efforts to enhance disaster response and preparedness not only in the prefecture but also in Japan and abroad. The county also aims to transfer its disaster-resistant assets that the county is proud of to future generations, and to create a new Kumamoto full of dreams.

Transcosmos opened the BPO Center in Kumamoto in December 2008. Since then, with the goal of becoming a community company, Transcosmos has revitalized and developed the province by creating job opportunities. Today, with 750 employees, Transcosmos provides BPO services, primarily order management services and back office operations. At the time of the April 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, Transcosmos successfully continued its operations thanks to the support and cooperation of staff and the local government. To show its gratitude, Transcosmos is working on a disaster recovery project. Reflecting its close relationship with the county, Transcosmos approved the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum concept – Memorial Corridor, and donated to the museum using the company’s copy of its hometown tax donation program called furusato nozei.

The following are comments from Ikuo Kabashima, the governor of Kumamoto Prefecture.

“I would like to thank transcosmos Inc. for the donation to support our initiative, the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum. April of this year marks the fifth anniversary of the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake. As we make steady progress in our recovery and restoration efforts, we must be careful Not to forget the events of April 2016, and make sure to pass on the memories and lessons learned from this disaster to future generations. We are very grateful for your support to the Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum 2016. We will work to develop this museum further by building an experience / exhibition facility that includes sites In it, evidence of the earthquake can be seen, and by working with the eight disaster-affected municipalities to create a “Corridor of Memories.” This donation will go towards achieving these goals. We cannot thank you enough for your tremendous support for our province since the opening of your center in 2008, and we appreciate Your continued support. “

Here are comments from Kentaro Nishida, Director of BPO Center Kumamoto in Transcosmos.

The “2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum – Corridor of Memories” sets the direction for future disaster mitigation and prevention, and national resilience as a new paradigm for disaster recovery. We would like to thank all Kumamoto members once again for your efforts in trying to continue our business operations in the chaos caused by the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake. It is possible to stop the spread of damage through rapid and effective disaster response, and to make this possible, we must remember past examples and inculcate them in our daily lives. We, Transcosmos, have made a donation that respects the museum concept. We will continue to make efforts to contribute to the development of Kumamoto Prefecture. “

As the world faces an ever-increasing state of uncertainty due to various causes including the novel coronavirus disease and climate change, the initiative of Kumamoto Prefecture to relay memories of the disaster and visualize the risks and damages of great importance. The initiative reminds companies that they must be prepared to continue their business operations under any circumstances, and that local communities prepare to create a sustainable society. As a member of the community, Transcosmos has made Kumamoto a sustainable community where companies can continue their operations.

With the goal of creating jobs and contributing to the revitalization and development of every community in which it operates, Transcosmos offers a variety of services including BPO, call centers and digital marketing with 67 locations across Japan. Transcosmos services have become an important social infrastructure under the Covid-19 crisis, and its employees and municipalities across Japan have provided significant support to get the company to continue its operations. Not only as its initiative to promote the Sustainable Development Goals but also to show its sincere gratitude to its employees and the municipalities in which they live, Transcosmos will continue to assist local government-led initiatives by leveraging the corporate version of Japan’s tax donation program, furusato nozei.

* Transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of Transcosmos Inc. In Japan and other countries. * Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

About Transcosmos Inc. Transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined top “people” with modern “technology” to enhance the competitive strength of our customers by providing them with superior services. Transcosmos currently provides services that support business operations to clients with a focus on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 169 bases across 30 countries / regions with a focus on Asia, with an ongoing pursuit of operational excellence. Moreover, after expanding the global e-commerce market, Transcosmos provides comprehensive one-stop global e-commerce services to provide excellent products and services to our customers to consumers in 48 countries / regions around the world. Transcosmos aims to be the “global digital transformation partner” for our customers, supporting customer transformation by leveraging digital technology, and responding to an ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

