Myanmar military seizes power after Aung San Suu Kyi’s arrest – BBC News





Army chief Min Aung Hlaing has seized power in Myanmar after the military arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders. Troops are patrolling the streets and a night curfew is in effect, declaring a one-year state of emergency. The army has complained that Ms. Suu Kyi's party has won a huge election recently. He called on his followers to "protest against the coup." U.S. President Joe Biden raised the threat of new sanctions, and the UN and the United Kingdom also condemned the condemnation.



