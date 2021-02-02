A magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes Lower Pune





(Bevin) – A 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Buna, Hawaii, on Monday afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 4.2 miles, about 8.4 miles southeast of Fern Forest, within the boundaries of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Impaired light shaking has been reported in Pune, Hilo and Hamaqua regions. There have been some concrete reports in the Kona area as well.

Update – (3:38 PM) – from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

KLAUEA Information Statement

The United States Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded a magnitude 4.1 earthquake located below the southern flank of Kolaoy Volcano on Monday, Feb.1, at 2:09 PM HST.

The epicenter was about 13 km (8 miles) south of Fern Forest, near the Hōlei Pali area of ​​Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park at a depth of 6 km (4 miles). A map showing its location is posted on the HVO website. More details are available on the National Earthquake Information Center website.

Impairment of light vibration, with maximum intensity of IV on a modified Mercalli intensity scale, has been reported across Hawai’i Island. At this severity, no damage to buildings or structures is expected. USGS “Have you ever felt it?” The service received more than 270 reports from felt within the first hour of the earthquake.

According to HVO Deputy Scientist in Charge David Phillips, the earthquake had no immediate effect that could be observed on the continuous eruption at the summit of Kīlauea at the time of this information release. “People felt this earthquake widely across the island of Hawaii. Please be aware that aftershocks are possible and can be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.”

The southern flank of Kolauea has been the site of more than 30 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater in the past 20 years. Most of it is caused by the sudden movement of the southern flank of the volcano, which moves to the southeast over the oceanic crust. The location, depth, and waveforms recorded as part of today’s earthquake correspond to the movement along the south wing separation fault.

