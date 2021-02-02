A 4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes 6 km southeast of Acapulco de Juarez, Mexico, in the afternoon / VolcanoDiscovery





See also: monthly reports

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 12:01 am

00:01 am | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

4.3 earthquake February 1 5:41 pm (GMT -6)

The Mexican National Seismic Service (SSN) reported that an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred just 19 minutes earlier about 6 kilometers southeast of Acapulco de Juarez, Mexico. Juarez, Guerrero, Mexico, Monday afternoon February 1, 2021 at 5:41 pm local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service has identified a second report from the Euro-Mediterranean region. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the 4.3 magnitude earthquake, and based on the preliminary seismic data, many people probably felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Acapulco de Juarez (population 673,500) located 6 kilometers from the epicenter, Tonsengo (area with a population of 2,600) 10 kilometers, Tres Palos (Bob) 5,000) 10 kilometers, and San Pedro Las Playas (4,300 At 15 km, the earthquake should have been felt like a slight shaking. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in El Bejuco (population 2300) located 17 km from the epicenter, Pagos del Egido (population 6200) 20 km away, Amatilo (population 3300) 22 km, and 30 km (population 6300) away 23 km, other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt since the extremely weak shaking includes Atoyac de Alvarez (population 21,400) located 74 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes occur and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

I felt this earthquake

Date and time: February 1, 2021 5:41 PM (GMT -6) local time (February 1, 2021 23:41 GMT) Size: 4.3 Depth: 4.0 km Center Latitude / Longitude: 16.81 ° N / 99.87 ° W (N) Pacific, Mexico) Preliminary data source: SSN

