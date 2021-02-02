Brexit: Do voters back down on Labourd’s change of heart?





As announced last night, the party said it would reject a second referendum as an alternative to Theresa May’s Brexit deal. Some Labor MPs have expressed outrage over the change in attitude, especially those representing the Leave constituencies. Tom Watson, the party’s deputy leader, was a man who understood that he played an important role in convincing Mr. Corbyn. Efforts have been made to stop the flow of MPs who follow the independent group. Tonight he is chairing a meeting of a new group of Labor MPs from the Social Democratic party. But is Mr. Watson with his constituents? We’ve been in the West Bromwich East constituency since it voted in favor in the 2016 referendum with a huge margin. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list… Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

