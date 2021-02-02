Will the vaccine not be as effective in the face of new Covid variants?





Think twice before you go outside – that's the urgent message for everyone living in areas that are concerned about the new strains of Coronavirus, while efforts to test tens of thousands of people are underway.

In addition to the strain in South Africa, disturbing mutations have also been found in the UK variant, which has made the vaccine less effective. Recent government data show that another 1,449 new deaths are available within the 24-hour period, for a total of 108,013 in the UK. There have been almost 17,000 new cases in the UK. And another 350,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. This means that more than 9.5 million people have now received the first dose of the vaccine. We report on Surrey in the fight against this rapidly evolving disease.



