Remembering Captain Tom Tom Moore – BBC News





Captain Sir Tom Moore has died of coronavirus. The 100-year-old raised almost £ 33 million for NHS charities by making returns to his garden. The Queen paid homage to Captain Sir Tom, “recognizing his inspiration for the whole nation and others around the world.” Her daughters said they had “shared laughs and tears” with their father in the last hours of their time together. Reporting his death, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said the last year of her father’s life had been “striking.” He tested positive for Covid-19 last week. His family said he was receiving another vaccine because of pneumonia because he could not get vaccinated. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

