Tremors were felt in Chipinge after the 4.3 earthquake

People felt a slight earthquake of 4.3 magnitude, less than a tenth of the intensity of the last earthquake in the region a little more than two years ago, in Chipping and adjacent areas in Mozambique near sunset on Monday evening, and there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter was in Mozambique along the Save Valley, about 69 km from Chipinge, and according to the United States Geological Survey, which maintains a global network for monitoring earthquakes and earthquakes, it struck around 6.55 pm local time Monday at a depth of 10 km. .

There is a fault in Mozambique that causes earthquakes and accidental tremors. The fault is the southern branch of the African Rift Valley System.

The region’s last earthquake was in December 2018, when a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck roughly the same area 53 kilometers southeast of the city, affecting parts of Zimbabwe and Mozambique’s Manica province.

The magnitude scale is logarithmic, with a jump in the number denoting a 10-fold increase in earthquake strength. So on Monday 4,3 was less than a tenth of the strength of the 2018 5,5.

The area’s meteorological services department assured local residents that there was no immediate danger and no need to evacuate people.

A number of people have confirmed, on various online platforms, that they have felt tremors.

Taroeira Chitombo, of Mount Selinda High School, told our Manicaland sister, Manica Post, that rooftops “shook” during the earthquake.

“We were watching TV when we felt the tremors and the subsequent roaring rooftops that followed for a few seconds,” he said.

Besides earthquakes in the Saf Valley in Mozambique, Zimbabwe was at some point during most of the 1960s and 1970s subjected to an accidental tremor or earthquake centered on Lake Kariba, due to the leveling of the ground from the immense weight of the newly retained lake.

Some of these are felt until Harare.

But Zimbabwe lies on a shield from the ancient crust, and it is one of the keratons that merged to form the continent of Africa, so it was not exposed to major earthquakes.

However, the lower end of the Great Rift Valley passes into eastern Zimbabwe and generates most of the seismic activity the country feels.

A 1997 study by seismologist Domisani Hillatoyo indicates that the western arm of the East African Rift passes through Malawi to Mozambique.

“South of the 16th parallel, the fault is not defined by the surface features, but it manifests itself as a large area of ​​seismic activity.

“The main features point towards the north, north and east. A branch of the western arm of the East African Rift running from northern Malawi passes through the Luangwa Fault in eastern Zambia, southwest to the Mid-Zambezi Basin and the Deca Fault area in western Zimbabwe.”

Numerous studies by seismologists agree that nearly all earthquakes in Zimbabwe occur in the Hwang-Zambezi-Kariba regions or the eastern highlands. The largest earthquake ever recorded in Zimbabwe occurred in the Kariba Dam in 1963 with a magnitude of 6.3, according to local earthquake records.

But more severe earthquakes, including one in the 2000s, struck Mozambique and was felt by Zimbabwe. The largest magnitude 7.5 earthquake was in 2009 and was felt as far as Harare, with the most mutary tremor.

This earthquake was ten times stronger than the strongest earthquake in Kariba and more than a thousand times stronger than Monday night’s earthquake.

Professor Desmond Manatsa, an expert in climate science and disaster risk management at Bindura University of Science Education, said there are different possible explanations for why the earthquake is now occurring.

The US National Seismic Information Center now identifies about 20,000 earthquakes worldwide each year, or roughly 55 earthquakes per day.

Most of them are very small.

