



Leonid Volkov, chief employee of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, spoke with CNN International's Becky Anderson about Moscow's trial in Moscow and his campaign against Vladimir Putin. Navalny appeared in a Moscow court and said he was in a coma violating conditions of parole, and made an unusual attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being a "petty thief". Navalny was arrested two weeks ago when he returned to Moscow from Berlin on charges of non-compliance with parole in 2014, a sentence punishable by a provisional crime in 2014 – which he described as politically motivated. Prison authorities want to replace his sentence with a 3.5-year prison sentence, which could escalate protests against the government that has dominated Russia in recent weeks. The thorn next to President Vladimir Putin, Navalny, who had been in Germany for five months before Novich was cured of poisoning on Jan. 17 before returning to Moscow, blamed Russian security services and Putin himself on allegations the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.



