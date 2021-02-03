Point Reyes National Beach is created by California’s zip and slide law





POINT REYES – You can go virtually anywhere in California to walk through landscapes formed by earthquakes.

But if you want to stand on the proverbial bow of a ship in Leonardo DiCaprio’s style in “Titanic,” it will take about 95 miles to drive from Mantica along with a 9.5-mile hike to Point Tomales through Tuol Elk Reserve.

It is at the end of the trip where you can park with great views of Tomales Bay, Bodega Bay, and the Pacific Ocean that will someday be somewhere in western Oregon with ease of more than 100 miles in the middle of the ocean. Whether it is above or below water, it is due to the forces of nature that are constantly shaping the planet despite the speed that makes our lives a fraction of a second by comparison.

The San Andreas Fault runs down the middle of Tomales Bay.

The eastern border of Point Reyes National Beach parallels this error. The National Seashore is part of the Pacific Plate moving northwestward from the North American Plate at an average rate of 3 to 4 inches per year. Meanwhile, the North American Plate is moving southwest at an average speed of 1 inch per year.

Movements are nearly as fast as your nails within a year.

Keep in mind that panels do not slip at a steady pace. Instead, they get close together over the years and cause tremendous stress. As the plates slide, the pressure is relieved in waves of energy that trigger earthquakes.

The last time the plates slid in the Point Reyes area was in 1906 during the San Francisco earthquake. The largest movement on Earth was in the area at 24.5 feet.

For years geologists have been puzzled by how the rocks in the Rocky Peninsula match the rocks in the Tehachapi Mountains 310 miles to the south.

These rocks – igneous in nature are sanded and cooled beneath the surface of other rocks before being eroded – they originated 80 million to 100 million years ago in Southern California.

These rocks began to move north before the San Andreas Fault formed and moored from Pointe Lobos. This resulted in Point Reyes having six major sedimentary formations. Also, the unique forces mean that you will find all three types of base rocks on Earth – metamorphic, sedimentary as well as igneous – in Point Reyes.

An easier way to do is to find out the strength of earthquakes in shaping terrain. The 0.6-mile earthquake trail is 20 minutes away and begins across from the Bear Valley Visitor Center.

There is a lot of nature to enjoy while hiking. But the most interesting feature from the earthquake perspective is the fence as it moved a 20-foot portion during the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.

There are plenty of interpretive signs along the way that address earthquakes.

Although Point Reyes is a continually moving national beach, you will not see a single gap, fault, or other geological feature created by the San Andreas Fault. However, you can get an idea of ​​how the rift in Tomales Bay caused an aerial view outside the peninsula looking south.

