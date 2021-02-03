Trump’s legal team has revealed a defense of the allegations





Former President Donald Trump’s legal team argued that the Senate cannot convict him because he is no longer in office, and predicted that Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, which begins next week, could be one of the biggest points of contention. Trump’s attorneys filed a 14-page response Tuesday to the House’s impeachment effort, the first filing before the trial. Trump’s attorneys, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, both argued that the Senate cannot vote to oust Trump when he no longer holds office, as well as that Trump supports the First Amendment and about the January 6 riots. “The constitutional provision requires a person to hold office. The 45th president is no longer the” president, “so the” clause “will be removed from office …” it is impossible for the Senate to comply, “Trump’s group wrote. House prosecutors in Tuesday’s trial in a previous statement, they backed him directly, as Republican senators gathered him as a reason to acquit Trump, arguing that there is plenty of history and precedent for prosecuting and convicting Trump. He implicated the house while he was still in office. “The president must respond comprehensively to his conduct from the first day to the end.” House Democrats said Trump was implicated as president, dismissing Republican Senate arguments that Congress cannot impeach the former official. However, arg they also heard that there is a history of implicating former officials, as there have been few cases in U.S. history. #CNN #New.



source