An explosion sets fire to the brush and sends 3 burn patients to hospital





An explosion in an industrial zone in Valencia set a fire in the woods and pushed at least three people to hospital Tuesday afternoon with serious burns and other injuries.

Los Angeles County Fire Department employees first responded to initial reports of a possible explosion at Block 25100 of the Ray Canyon Loop before 4:45 PM, according to Superintendent Leslie Loa. Meanwhile, SCV police station officials have advised residents to stay away from the area as fire brigades and Hazmat units are working on their investigations.

Luo said that units arriving at the scene reported a quarter-acre forest fire going up before 5 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the blast that started a fire in Valencia on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Dan Watson / The Signal

Supervisor Ed Beckett added, “All three burn victims are being taken to the local trauma center with additional injuries.” “We don’t know the reason for that, and we’re investigating now.”

Progress on the fire, dubbed #RyeFire, was halted at around 5:20 PM on a 1-acre area, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel, adding that “initial reports indicate it was an explosion in a movie set.”

Later that evening, fire department spokesman Jonathan Matheny said he could confirm the explosion “took place in a supermarket inside the industrial area” rather than on a movie set.

Three critical burn patients were taken by paramedics after an initial report of the explosion on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Dan Watson / The Signal

The accident site matches that of Southern California Innovation Park, a popular filming location, according to the Santa Clarita Film Office.

The city of Santa Clarita has confirmed, however, that no permission has been withdrawn to film on Tuesday at the location provided by fire officials, according to Evan Thomason, the economic development aide who leads the city’s film office.

SCV’s Sharif station spokeswoman Natalie Ariaga said she would not disclose the company’s name, adding that the incident was still under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the blast that started a fire in Valencia on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Caleb Lunetta / The Signal

“At this time, the public should not be concerned” about any additional potential explosions, she added.

Amy Mader, a resident of the nearby industrial area, heard the blast and said it felt like an earthquake.

Mader said, “I was just working from home … and there was this loud explosion, and I thought it felt (as) if something hit your house, like a crane or something strange.” “I felt it through the walls.”

Mader checked to see if an earthquake had been reported in the area, only to discover shortly after her neighbor that flames were rising up the hill toward her neighborhood.

“There were helicopters everywhere, flying at a low altitude … and dropping water,” she added. “I think they put out the fire very quickly.”

Signal staff writers Caleb Lonetta and Tammy Morga contributed to this report.

Three critical burn patients are being rushed by paramedics after a preliminary report of an explosion on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Dan Watson / The SignalHand crew arrived on the scene to assist with the brush fire that started with an explosion on Tuesday, February 2. Caleb Lunetta / The SignalFirefighter works at a command post near the scene of the explosion that started a fire in Valencia on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Dan Watson / The Signal

