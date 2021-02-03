Escape from Iran





A British-Iranian academic sentenced to nine years and three months in prison has fled to the United Kingdom, Iran, awaiting a court appearance. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Anthropologist Kameel Ahmady fled the Iranian border. Mr. Ahmady has returned to Britain and today has broken his cover. He had numerous allegations and was sentenced in December for “working for an enemy government.” He told Channel 4 News of his 100 days in solitary confinement, why he “made a decision and fled” and why he decided to return to Britain. (By Darius Bazargan) ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

Get more news on our site – https://www.channel4.com/news/

Follow us: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Channel4News .



source