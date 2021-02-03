A ceremony is held for the Capitol police officer who died during the uprising





Lawmakers reunited with the family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, whose remains are filled with honors in the building’s famous Rotunda to honor his service, just four weeks after he died in response to the incident that broke out in the building. Lying in the state is usually reserved for U.S. government leaders, but in 1998 two U.S. police officers were the first citizens to lie in honor at the Capitol. Sicknick’s family released a statement Saturday that “led the congressional leadership to give this historic honor to our fallen American hero.” “We would also like to express our gratitude to the millions of people who have offered their support and sympathy at this difficult time. Our personal tragedy and loss means knowing that our nation shares the hope of healing,” the statement said. Several lawmakers called for a tribute to Sicknick Capitol, and two South Carolina Republicans presented a bill that would allow them to lie in Rotling, Arlington Cemetery. Sicknick, a native of New Jersey who served in the National Guard, died the day after the incident “as a result of injuries sustained while at work,” Capitol Police said in a statement. He was one of five people killed by violence. In the days following his death, Pelosi and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also arranged for a flag to be placed in the center of the staff in honor of Sicknick. Sicknick’s rest at the Capitol ceremony is an investigation by investigators into building a federal murder case, aggravated by the lack of evidence that someone could have caused his death, as he defended the Capitol in last month’s uprising. #CNN #New.



