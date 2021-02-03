Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 4.2-32 km southeast of Corfu, Nomos Cargrass, Ionian Islands, Greece, Wednesday, February 3, 2021 9:54 pm (GMT +2)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 13 km

Feb 3 19:57 UTC: First to report: GFZ 3 minutes later February 3 20:00: Data updates from NOA are now in use … [show all] Feb 3, 20:02: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.1.3 Feb 20:08: Volume recalculated from 4.1 to 4.2. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 10.0 to 19.5 km (6.2 to 12.1 mi). The epicenter location was corrected 2.6 km (1.6 mi) towards the SSE. February 3 20:50: Depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 19.5 to 12.9 km (12.1 to 8 mi). The epicenter location was corrected at 4.1 km (2.6 mi) in the direction of W.

Update Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 20:09

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale 35 km southeast of Corfu, Greece

4.2 Earthquake Feb 3 9:55 PM (GMT +2)

The National Observatory of Athens (NOA) reported that a magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred just 14 minutes ago 35 kilometers southeast of Corfu, Greece, and the earthquake struck 19.5 kilometers below the epicenter near Corfu, Kerkyra, Ionian Islands, Greece. , On Wednesday evening, February 3, 2021 at 9:55 pm local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and revise their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9. Other agencies that reported the same earthquake include the German Geosciences Research Center (GFZ) with a magnitude of 4.4, and the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) of 4.5 magnitude, and based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, But many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Spartera (zone 100) located 6 km from the epicenter, Lefkimi (2,900 inhabitants) 10 km away, Perivoli (1,400 inhabitants) 14 km away, Igoumenitsa (population 9,500) 18 km away, and Corfu (27,000 people) 35 km away. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt include Ioannina (population 65,600) located 68 km from the epicenter, and Lefkada (population 8,700) 76 km.

Date and time: February 3, 2021 19:54:59 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 9:54 PM (GMT +2) Size: 4.2 Depth: 12.9 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 39.3741 ° N / 20.1132 ° E (Nomos Kerkýras, Ionian Islands, Greece) Nearby towns and cities: 2 km (1 mi) ESE from Spartera (population: 100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 16 km (10 mi) west of Perdika (Epirus) (pop: 1480) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 20 km (12 mi) southwest of Igoumenitsa (Population: 9,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 32 km (20 mi) southeast of Corfu (Kerkyra) (population: 27,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 53 km (33 mi) southeast of Agios Georgios (Population: 4,960) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 71 km (44 mi) WSW of Ioannina (Epirus) (Population: 65,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 mi) northwest of Lefkada (population: 8,670) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 137 km (85 mi) northwest of Argostoli (population: 9,820) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 190 km (118) miles) northwest of Zakynthos (Population: 11,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 350 km (217 miles) west of Athens (Attica) (Population: 664,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: few clouds 9.7 ° C (49 ° F), humidity: 93%, winds: 1 m / s (2 knots) from NNW Primary data source: NOA (National Observatory of Athens) Estimated outgoing energy: 1.3 × 1011 joules (35 MWh, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users will love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the same earthquake has been reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies reporting the same earthquake and publishing similar data, the greater the confidence in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4.213 km6 Km SSE from Lefkimmi, Greece NOAM 4.5kmGREECEEMSCM 4.410 km Greece-Albania Border Area GFZM 4.02 km Greece-Albania border area NIEPM 4.510.2 kmConfine Grecia-Albania (GRECIA, ALBaniaer), Greece reports these

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

1.2 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec: short, fast and hard. Like a truck collided with a building. Very special. There is no movement after that. | One user found this interesting.

Benitses / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s: We were in our bed and felt the bed move. And so did our family 2 homes. | One user found this interesting.

Kontokale (37.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Clank, shake / 5-10 seconds: The glass in a few of our windows vibrates when a jolt occurs.

Halikonas (21.7 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 10-15 sec

Preveza (71.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV)

Backus / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 sec

20.6 km southeast from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / Very short

15.8 km south of the epicenter [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / 2-5s

Roda North Corfu / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Lefkada town / light shaking (MMI IV) / clank, shake / 10-15 sec

Castrosecia / Weak shaking (MMI III)

Stroggili / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Girlfriend / Soft Vibration (MMI IV)

21.9 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

