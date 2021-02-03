Earthquake information: Light Mag. Earthquake 4.2 – South Pacific, 51 km southeast of Gisborne, New Zealand, Thursday Feb 4, 2021 5:57 am (GMT +12)





Magnitude 4.2 earthquake at a depth of 29 km

February 3 18:00 UTC: First to report: GEONET (New Zealand) after 3 minutes February 3 18:02: Volume recalculated from 4.4 to 4.2.3 February 18:04: Hypocenter depth was recalculated from 24.3 to 29.3 km (15.1 to 18.2 miles). Corrected epicenter location of 3.4 km (2.1 mi) towards S.3 February 18:11: The epicenter depth was recalculated from 29.3 to 28.7 km (18.2 to 17.8 mi). The epicenter position was corrected at 1.2 km (0.8 mi) towards N.

Update Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 6:06

A moderately strong tremor of 4.2 has been reported 52 km southeast of Gisborne, New Zealand

4.2 February 4 earthquake 5:57 am (GMT +12)

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred just 9 minutes ago 52 km southeast of Gisborne, New Zealand. The New Zealand Geological Survey and Seismological Commission (GeoNet) reported that the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 29.3 km below the epicenter near Gisborne, Gisborne Region, New Zealand Early in the morning on Thursday February 4, 2021 at 5:57 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or as other agencies release their reports. Our monitoring service has identified a second report from the Euro-Mediterranean region. The Seismological Center (EMSC), which recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale, includes cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt by Gisborne (34300) located 52 km from the epicenter.

Date and time: February 3, 2021 17:57:13 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: Thursday, February 4, 2021 5:57 AM (GMT +12) Size: 4.2 Depth: 28.7 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 38.84698 ° S / 178.54248 ° E (South Pacific, New Zealand) Closest volcano: Isle of Wight (188 km / 117 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 51 km (32 mi) ESE of Gisborne (population: 34,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 158 km (98 mi) ENE for Napier (Population: 56,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 165 km (102 mi) ENE of Taradale (Napier City) (Population: 16,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 168 km (104 mi) SE of Whakatane (population: 18,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 170 km (106 mi) ENE of Hastings (population: 61,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 215 km (134 mi) ESE of Rotorua (Population: 65,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 215 km (134 mi) ESE of Rotorua (Population: 65,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 244 km (152 mi) ESE of Tauranga (population: 110,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 399 km (248 miles) southeast of Auckland (Population: 417,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 420 km (261 miles) northeast of Wellington (Population: 381900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 mi)) south of the eastern island -> see nearby earthquakes 184 km (115 mi) southeast of rorima island -> see nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: little clouds 17.5 ° C (64 ° F), humidity: 71%, winds: 8 m / s (15 knots) from SSW Primary data source: GEONET (NZ) (Earthquake and Geological Survey Commission, New Zealand (rated energy released: 1.3 x 1011 joules (35 MWh, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT).) More information

Information: The more agencies reporting the same earthquake and publishing similar data, the greater the confidence in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSourceM 4,229 kmNew ZealandGEONET (NZ) M 4,640 kmOFF E. COAST OF N. ISLAND, NZ, New ZealandEMSCM 4,610 km79 Km SE of Gisborne, New Zealand USGSUser Reports of this earthquake (1)

44.6 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side)

