Myanmar fitness teacher has caught an unexpected coup – BBC News





A fitness monitor accidentally caught in front of the camera part of a military coup in Myanmar in the country's capital Naypyitaw. Aerobics teacher Khing Hnin Wa posted the images on Facebook on Monday morning (February 1). In the background, convoys of armored cars can be seen passing by, suggesting that not everything is as it seems. At the time, the Myanmar army was in the process of arresting Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders of his party's National League for Democracy.

