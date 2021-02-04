Uncategorized
Conway: We are witnessing the moral collapse of the Republican Party
CNN spokesman Anderson Cooper speaks with Conservative lawyer George Conway about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has pushed for allegations of election fraud and conspiracy theories about school shootings and the Sept. 11 attacks. CNN’s Ryan Nobles also reported on what action the Republican Party could take against Taylor Green. # AC360 #CNN # News.
