Covid deniers suffered online abuse and death threats from doctors





Healthcare workers have been at the forefront of this pandemic, but some have also been at the forefront of abuse that denies having Covid or believing conspiracy theories about the vaccine. Others question the pressure on the NHS and accuse them of lying.

We spoke to four doctors in South Wales about the exhausting impact of these online comments. Warning: This report contains some offensive language.



