Connect with us

Uncategorized

Covid deniers suffered online abuse and death threats from doctors

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By



Healthcare workers have been at the forefront of this pandemic, but some have also been at the forefront of abuse that denies having Covid or believing conspiracy theories about the vaccine. Others question the pressure on the NHS and accuse them of lying. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

We spoke to four doctors in South Wales about the exhausting impact of these online comments. Warning: This report contains some offensive language. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: