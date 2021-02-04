



The dry land was still thriving and shaking in remote southern Guyana on Sunday afternoon, but across the Atlantic, the Earth was just after 8pm and was frozen in, when a high-ranking German science center officially announced the rare earthquake, minutes later.

The monitoring station, the closest, across the border in the tin mining region of Pettenga, Brazil, spontaneously detected the magnitude 5.6 earthquake on January 31 struck at 3:05 pm, as the seismic waves set off from a shallow area of ​​13 km. The epicenter is at Roppononi, sending frightened villagers jogging, surprisingly and disbelieving nationally, triggering a series of rapid reactions from similar listening sites in South America and beyond. The bewildered Brazilians fled their tall and jittery complexes in Manaus, raced up the stairs and stayed in the streets until the shaking subsided.

In the recent recorded history of this country, this was likely the first major seismic event confirmed locally and naturally. As of yesterday, there have been at least ten post-shock jolts, ranging in magnitude between 2.9 and 3.9 degrees, with more expected in weeks, months, and even years. Experts recalculated the Roppononi earthquake while studying the flow of incoming information, from 6.0 to 5.9, and finally 5.6 degrees, with the epicenter also correcting 1.1 km or 0.7 miles southward.

Around 1,200 stations from nearly 100 seismic networks from around the world help entities such as the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences in daily accurate tracking of the planet’s dynamic nature that does not always subside, from just burping children like a sudden on Sunday, to deadly and massive eruptions. Earthquakes. Using invaluable data from global partners, the center creates dozens of event locations, through the GEOFON program.

However, Potsdam, the bustling capital and largest city in the German state of Brandenburg, couldn’t be more different from rolling savannahs with sparsely populated areas and wetlands dotted with birds, dense forests and low mountain ranges in the stunning and diverse Guiana region. Takuto Supreme Isequibo).

Originating from the word “rapun” in the Makuchi language, it means a whistling duck with a black duck found along the winding river. Ropononi covers nearly 60,000 square kilometers and encompasses more than 80 communities, mainly within the savannah region, including the Dadanowa Ranch. The largest and most isolated country.

The earthquake-affected section includes small indigenous farm villages such as Sawariwau, derived from the term “Shawarowaoro” which means “the grandfather’s soul of fish” in the shian language, according to wapichanao.communitylands.org. Said to be the oldest settlement of the Wapichan people in southern Rupununi, it was established in the mid-18th century and lies about 70 miles south of the nearby popular border town of Lethem and 21 miles east of the Brazilian border of the Takutu River.

The former satellite, Katoonarib, is located in the South Central, short from “Katoonaru Iribi” or “Bush Island”, over an area of ​​only 68 square miles, but the addresses of these lands in a vast ancestral home called “Wapichan wiizi” have not yet been offered by the government to the tribes of the population. The indigenous people of Guyana, or the first peoples.

The Civil Defense Committee was quick this week to map the isolated site, near the epicenter, but in assessments conducted by the Regional Disaster Response Team on Monday, there were only two sustainably built traditional homes of adobe or dried clay blocks, topped with woven trulli sheets. The ceilings were clearly damaged. Viral photos from resident Carlos Croft showed collapsed walls, and a few cracked earths surfaces, as constant evidence of our great luck and incredibly lucky geology.

“While the team was on the ground, loud rumbling sounds were heard about three times from different directions across the communities. There are no reports of loss of human life. Residents have reported that years ago, this sound (also) was being heard, and it sounded like a ‘movement “On the ground,” the commission said in a post on social media.

Small, shallow earthquakes sometimes produce these interesting effects or a sonic boom that people very close to them can hear. High-frequency vibrations from shallow earthquakes generate such sounds; The United States Geological Survey (USGS) advised when earthquakes are deeper, and the vibrations never reach the surface.

The study said that reports of unidentified “mutations” have emerged from various places around the world over centuries, and although many of the stories remain obscure, others were due to human activity.

Improvements in communication and increased interest in natural disasters mean that the public is now recognizing earthquakes more quickly than ever before. On average, earthquakes of magnitude 2 and smaller occur several hundreds of times per day around the world, with truly massive disasters, of magnitude 8 or higher, roughly once a year. The US National Seismic Information Center identifies about 20,000 earthquakes worldwide annually, or about 55 earthquakes per day. The old Richter scale, usually numbered 1 to 10, is logarithmic, so an earthquake of magnitude 5 is ten times stronger than an earthquake of magnitude 4. For each step in size, an earthquake releases 30 times more energy. Scientists now use the Moment Magnitude Scale based on the same logarithmic scale but which better measures the strength of large earthquakes.

But we are far from the seismic fire rings that characterize the moving tectonic plates that mark our always-on active planet. The ancient geological craton that anchored southern Guyana and its sister states, called the Guiana Shield, actually acts as a permanent protective barrier against earthquakes.

The giant kraton is about 1.3 billion years old, and it is an early and fortunately stable portion of Earth’s continental lithosphere, consisting of two upper layers, the crust and the upper mantle. The oldest nucleus in South America, it is divided by the Amazon drainage basin into two, the resource-rich Guiana Shield in the north, and the Guaporé Shield or Central Brazilian Shield in the south.

Professor Georges Sand de Francia of the Seismological Observatory at the University of Brasilia told g1.Globo.com that the earthquake was caused by a geological error. Failures are cortical fractures that are under pressure and can move. “In this region there is a planned failure zone known as the Rio Branco Failure Zone, which could be a favorable area for movement submission,” he explained.

This motion is small compared to that of plate boundaries, but sufficient to generate earthquakes of this scale. He added that this quake was very strong and could reach a sensible radius at a distance of 300 km.

Business manager Leonardo Rangel, 29, was with his wife in their 16th-floor apartment in a condominium in the Central and South Manaus area. Around 3:15 p.m., they felt the tremor.

“I was on the sofa and I felt dizzy. I thought I was feeling sick.” I looked at the chandelier and saw it swaying a lot, ”Mr. Rangel told the TV station.

The structure was swinging. “We ran. We couldn’t get a mask, we even went barefoot. The recommendation was to not use the elevator, we had to go down the stairs. It was a scare.”

VolcanoDiscovery.com has received over 200 reports from affected Guyana and Brazilians. Among the requests made was this from Kwakwani Park, District 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice): “I thought something was wrong with me. Until my partner asked me if I felt the house was shaking, then I realized it wasn’t my nerves.”

The ID is trying not to worry about VolcanoDiscovery that our Rupununi earthquake produced a combined seismic energy estimated at 4.46 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 3,835 tons of TNT or 0.2 atomic bombs!

