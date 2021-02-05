Sir Antony Gormley has launched an art project for the blocked British





The intention is to create a show of imagination and optimism across the nation that is certainly something we can use right now. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

So in the first of the new ‘Something Different’ series, we bring you the Great Art Exhibition launched by the sculptor Sir Antony Gormley. People from all over the country make works of art at home and then display them in the window or in the garden for anyone to see. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source