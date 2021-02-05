Biden has announced major changes in US foreign policy





President Joe Biden has announced that "America is back" and that "foreign policy has returned to the center of diplomacy" by announcing that the U.S. will end all support for ongoing attacks in Yemen and appoint a envoy to focus on the long-running conflict. , one of several changes he announced in his first major foreign policy discourse since taking office. One of the significant changes Biden said his announcement to the State Department will make in U.S. foreign policy was, among other things, a freeze on troop redistributions from Germany and an increase in the number of refugees allowed to the U.S.. Biden gave his speech to State Department staff after less formal remarks, telling them "we will rebuild our alliances. We will re-engage the world and take on tremendous challenges in the face of the pandemic, global warming and again advocating democracy and human rights around the world ". The president, who visited the State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, used the speech to publicize policy changes, fulfill campaign promises and reverse Trump's administrative policies, as well as reaffirm U.S. leadership and align foreign policy to better serve the center. class. "Everything" the Biden administration does in terms of foreign policy will examine whether working families make life "better, safer, and easier," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in advance of the president's remarks.



