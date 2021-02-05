What young Burmese fear about the Myanmar coup – BBC News





Myanmar was tightly controlled by the military for decades, and only in recent years did the country begin to open up to the outside world. Foreign investment was introduced, democratic elections were held and the restrictions were slowly eased. Now a military coup has ousted the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, and Myanmar’s progress and development are once again in doubt. We talk to two young Burmese in Yangon who share their fears of returning to what they call “dark old times” – and the ways they are silently trying to protest. Video by Tessa Wong. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

