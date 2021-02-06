What vibrates on the south flank of Kolauea?





(Bevin) – After another 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Buna region on the island of Hawaii on Monday, scientists this week wrote about earthquakes on the south side of Kulaweia Volcano.

From USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

This story begins after the Kīlauea earthquake on May 4, 2018, the M6.9 earthquake and the Lower East Rift Zone eruption. The M6.9 earthquake triggered a seaward movement on the surface of the southern flank of Colauia of approximately 0.5 meters (1.5 feet) as measured by GPS monitoring stations operated by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO).

After the 2018 eruption, there was a major contraction in the fractured Middle East at Kīlauea which was subsequently followed by an expansion or amplification as magma began to refill that area.

South wing movement resulting from M6.9 in 2018 was caused by movement deep below the surface, at depths of 7-9 km (4-6 mi), at the interface between Klauea volcano and the ocean floor. This interface is known as a malfunction or disconnection. For more information on separation malfunctions read our Volcano Watch article.

During the eruption of Puʻu ʻŌʻō-Kupaianaha volcano between 1983 and 2018, and prior to the 2018 M6.9 earthquake, the average rate of movement over the southern flank of Kolauea was about 8 cm (3 in) per year. The wing can move faster or slower, depending on the period of time and type of activity at the volcano. The rates can be variable but often remain almost constant during long-term volcanic eruptions, with short-term changes during major fault intrusions and slow-slip earthquakes. For more information on slow-slip earthquakes, read Volcano Watch.

Since the activity in 2018, there have been approximately 10 centimeters (about 4 inches) of modifications along the surface of the southern flank of Colauia in the past two and a half years. This amount is expected and nothing to worry about.

The movement following the 2018 M6.9 earthquake and volcanic activity was caused by molten infiltration in the eastern rift zone at Kīlauea exerting pressure on the southern flank. The volcano is tuned after the combined effects of both an intrusion along the East Rift and the Great Earthquake.

After the M6.9 and 2018 eruption, the East Rift Zone at Kīlauea was showing an enlargement corresponding to the magma supply to the volcano’s shallow magma storage system. However, at the start of the eruption of the ongoing Kīlauea summit in December 2020, the upper part of the eastern rift zone began to show signs of contraction. GPS stations along the upper and middle parts of the rift zone began to move northward, which is rare in such a short time scale. This was happening as the summit of Kīlauea was contracting at the start of the eruption.

The response of Kīlauea’s southern flank to changing magma pressure has been extensively studied by several earlier eruptions and intrusions. For example, the 2007 intrusion into the fractured Middle East “Father’s Day” also resulted in a slight contraction of the rift zone following the incursion and subsequent eruption. For more information on Father’s Day intrusion and eruption, read this volcano clock.

It’s also common to see higher rates of movement on faults after large earthquakes. The south flank of Kolaouia Island was the site of five earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater in the past year. The M4.1 earthquake that occurred last Monday, February 1, 2021, down the South Wing is one of five earthquakes felt across the island of Hawaii. These earthquakes occur in response to the sudden movement of the separation fault rift moving southeast over the oceanic crust. The sudden movement releases pressure on the south side caused by the accumulation of magma below the surface.

The relationship between tectonics and the volcanoes of the Hawaiian Islands has been studied extensively and the story of Kolauea’s southern flank continues to unfold over time. HVO’s extensive monitoring network of GPS stations allows us to closely monitor and report these changes, while also giving us the opportunity to learn more about the behavior of the volcano.

