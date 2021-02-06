Uncategorized
President Biden said Trump should not receive intelligence information
President Joe Biden does not believe former President Donald Trump should receive brief intelligence, as is the custom for past presidents, citing Trump’s “misconduct unrelated to the insurgency.” Asked in an interview with Norah O’Donnell on the “CBS Evening News” anchor, Biden said he believed he should receive intelligence reporting if Trump asked, “I don’t think so.” #CNN #New.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]