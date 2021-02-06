“I lost everything except my life” – Tregynon man who survived a historic earthquake





On May 4, 1910, Cartago was destroyed by the most devastating earthquake in Costa Rican history.

Such was the devastation that even today no one can be sure of how many people have died with records ranging from 400 to 700.

Among the survivors was a man from Tregynon, near Newtown.

Richard Corfield was a resident of the city as an English professor and wrote a desperate plea for home after admitting “I’ve lost everything but my life.”

Corfield demanded financial assistance for himself and the survivors.

He wrote to his father with the letter printed in the Montgomeryshire County Times on June 21, 1910.

He wrote: “By a pure miracle.

It is impossible to imagine our image of the terrible devastation and dire condition that all of us have left as a result.

At the moment I live on the charity of my friends.

We lost everything except our lives and miraculously ran with them.

There is a dire dearth of everything, as people could not work. What we need to do at the moment is to plant a little in order to have something to eat or die.

Corfield asked his friends to send money to help and revealed that he was suffering from the disease while the tremors continued weeks after the first earthquake.

He wrote: “ I was so sick for several days after the disaster, due to terrible impressions, that the next day I deposited pure blood.

Please don’t say you can’t do anything there, because we know you can if you try.

Feelings and advice are useless for us nowadays.

More than 150 earthquakes struck Costa Rica between April 13 and 30 before the May 4 earthquake when Richard and his colleagues lost everything within 10 seconds.

Corfield described the earthquake in his letter.

He wrote: “ The roofs of houses and the walls, cut off at their base, all fell down with an immediate collapse and roar of thunder, shattering glass and furniture, and the bulk of humanity that occurred at that moment in their homes, shops, or sidewalks

Threatened with death and mad with horror, a town of 10,000 voices filled the air with a mournful song of pain.

The electric light went out in an instant, and there was complete darkness over the terrible sight of destruction.

Residents cry to God for mercy and forgiveness for their sins, and children violently cling to the arms and necks of their parents, forming a living tragedy so unusual that it will be impossible for the most active pen to depict it.

“ Lying in a public square, we felt the earth moving beneath us as if on the ocean surface or on the back of a mighty snake of indescribable rage.

Two young children playing in the hall only had time to embrace each other, and in this lovely position they were found by death.

In one of the main business houses, a cashier and his pen were found in his hand. Death surprised the shoemaker with a hammer in his hand and a shoe sole in his lap.

Two nuns were found in this position. The massive steeple, the Carmen, is found upside down on the railroad.

