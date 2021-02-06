The rise and death of Covid cases hit Portugal when hospitals ran out of beds





Last year Portugal was one of the countries praised for its good management of Coronavirus.

But for much of the last fortnight, the worst in the world has been new infections and deaths per capita. The country is running out of ICU beds and some patients have been taken to the Portuguese island of Madeira. The situation is so desperate that the German doctors were taken away this week.



