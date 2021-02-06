Uncategorized
Biden promises more than $ 1,400 relief checks: a full speech on economics
In a speech explaining the details of the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden vowed to fulfill the promise of a campaign that would give the Americans $ 2,000 relief on Covid-19. Biden said the $ 1.9 trillion relief bill will include $ 1,400 checks along with the $ 600 checks that were distributed on the final aid bill. #Biden #CNN #New.
