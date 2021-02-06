The UK government says all people over the age of 50 were given the Covid vaccine in early May





In early May, the government announced plans to vaccinate all people over the age of 50, as new data show a reduction in infection rates. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

This prompted calls from Conservative MPs to say when the government will ease the closure in England. Recent government data show that another 1,000 deaths have been reported in the 24-hour period available, with the UK totaling more than 111,000. There have been another 19,000 new cases in the UK and another 480,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. This means that a meager 11 million people have received the first dose. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source