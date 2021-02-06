Renzi for causing the political crisis in Italy





Matteo Renzi has not been prime minister of Italy for more than four years, but he still has the power to oust his heirs. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

He withdrew his support for the government last week, causing a political crisis. Now, former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi is backing him to take power. But the EU is not very popular in Italy at the moment, partly because it is outraged by the slow spread of vaccines. Renzi himself has been heavily criticized for both his actions in Italy and his ties to the Saudi leadership. He was on stage in Riyadh last week with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, saying he believed the kingdom could become the center of a “new renaissance”. We spoke to Mr. Renzi earlier, and we began to wonder if he regrets being the cause of the current political chaos in Italy. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source