The government says almost half of the UK population will receive the first dose of vaccine by May – BBC News





According to the government, almost half of the UK population – around 32 million people – should receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He says he hopes to provide first-time jab to all adults over the age of 50 – clinically vulnerable and those working in health and social care. The UK Medicines Regulator says the side effects of all vaccines approved by recent research are small and do not last long. Advances in the UK vaccination program raise questions about when blockade restrictions can be relaxed. Sophie Raworth presents at BBC News Ten with medical editor Fergus Walsh, health editor Hugh Pym and editor Vicki Young. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source