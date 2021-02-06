Meet the first British female chef with three Michelin stars – BBC News





Northern Irish chef Clare Smyth is the first British woman to receive three Michelin stars. Core, the restaurant’s premier restaurant, opened in 2017. It focuses on sustainable foods from farmers and producers in the UK. The award-winning chef took part in the private wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018. He told the BBC that getting three Michelin stars was “like winning the World Cup”. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

Produced by Claudia Redmond Filmed by Nathan Snoddon, Food Story Media



