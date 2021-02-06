How could a foreign vacation this summer? – BBC Newsnight





The possibility of issuing “vaccination passports” to allow them to return to international travel is being discussed in the UK and elsewhere. The UK government has not yet said it would accept such a move, but former Prime Minister Tony Blair and Greek leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis are among those calling for the presentation. With the government confirming that all people over the age of 50 in the UK will be vaccinated by May, what is the possibility of making international travel plans this summer? Newsnight’s Policy Editor, Lewis Goodall, reported. Along with Kirsty Wark, Mike Tildesley is a member of SPI-M. He provides modeling evidence for infectious diseases to SAGE, Spanish MEP José Ramón Bauzá, member of the EU’s transport and tourism committee, and Clare, assistant professor of Global Health Policy and LSE. Wenham. #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s premier news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

