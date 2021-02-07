Fundraising for the $ 2 million Temuca Church Promotion in the final stages





John Bissett / Stuff

Obihe Archdiocese Paddy O’Reilly, left, and Chief Financial Officer Mark Robins are “stunned” by the response to fundraising efforts to restore and strengthen St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Temuca.

The 139-year-old Church of Temuca has only $ 50,000 left to raise before the building upgrade begins with more than $ 2 million.

The historic St.Joseph’s Catholic Church will soon be dressed in a new tower after the original was damaged in the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Canterbury in 2010, as part of a $ 2.074 million project to restore and strengthen the building from the earthquake.

“Our ancestors built this building for the last century, and it is our turn to equip it for the next 100 years,” said Paddy O’Reilly, head of Obihe Archdiocese.

John Bissett / Stuff

O’Reilly raises a concrete block that was once part of the church’s original tower, which weighed more than 100 tons.

The original tower of Temuca Church, weighing more than 100 tons, had to be removed after the earthquake due to the danger it posed to the parishioners. The new tower will be made of fiberglass attached to a metal frame, and will weigh less than one-tenth of the original weight.

Heating, lighting, toilets, and locker were also getting an upgrade, while the seats would be shortened to provide enough space for people to carry the coffin into the aisle during the funeral.

“This gave us a chance to do it and get it right,” O’Reilly said.

Mark Robins, chief financial officer at Opihi Parish, said that in addition to the development of Saint Joseph’s Parish, its property, Pleasant Point, the 132-year-old St Mary’s Catholic Church, has been replaced by a new building for $ 1.073 million.

“The timber at Pleasant Point Church cannot be repaired because it is full of engraver,” Robins said.

Supplied

A proposal to establish a new church at Pleasant Point to replace St. Mary’s Catholic Church after it was described as “irreparable” due to the woodworking.

“We’re losing the Pleasant Point icon, which is disappointing – but instead of spending $ 2.6 million to modernize it, we’re building a new church with a million dollars.”

The Catholic Diocese of Christchurch was covering a third of the costs for the two projects, while the diocese assets and a $ 1 million fundraising campaign were expected to offset the remainder.

O’Reilly was “stunned” by the community’s response to the fundraising effort, which has already raised $ 950,000 after it started during the lockdown.

The parish spent $ 220,000 on the earthquake assessment of its third property, the Immaculate Conception Church in Geraldine, which revealed that no work was needed.

John Bissett / Stuff

Father Julie Joseph, right, with Robins and O’Reilly inside Temuca Church.

The parish’s final payment for donations will be through a Sunday commitment at its three churches, Pleasant Point held in Keri Hall, on February 21.

Donors will also have the opportunity to take a little history away: either a concrete block from the original tower of Temuca Church, or one of 20 lit windows from Pleasant Point Church.

Work was expected to begin on the new Sainte Marie later this year, while it could be 2022 before Saint Joseph’s renewal and strengthening of the earthquake.

