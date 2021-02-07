The rebuilding of health centers destroyed by the earthquake is gaining momentum in Makanpur





The reconstruction of health buildings destroyed by the earthquake has finally gained momentum in the Makanpur area nearly six years after the disaster that caused massive damage across the country.

According to the NRA’s Area Project Implementation Unit, one health building has already been completed, four are under construction and work has started on four other buildings recently. As the reconstruction drive continues in full swing, locals are hoping for quality health services from the newly reconstructed buildings.

The Gorkha earthquake and its powerful aftershocks in 2015 destroyed the buildings of nine health centers in Makanpur.

“We have completed the reconstruction of the building of a health center in Beniti, Pagmati Rural Municipality Wing No. 9, at a cost of 13 million rupees. “The infrastructure was handed over to the rural municipality last week,” said Tulasram Kharboga, head of the project implementation unit in the region. According to him, the newly reconstructed building is also home to a birth center.

A temporary health center has been set up in Phanparbari Bazaar after the Betini Health Building was destroyed in the earthquake. Bettini residents had to walk for hours to reach Vanbury to take advantage of health services.

“With the health center building being rebuilt, we don’t need to walk for hours now just to treat minor ailments,” said 70-year-old Chaturman Thaddamagar from Betini. Getting to Phanparbari Bazaar from Betini takes around four hours on foot.

According to the project implementation unit in the district, a health center in Hetauda Sub-metropolis-19, Kailash Rural Municipality, Chainpur and Raksirang Rural Municipality is under construction.

“The reconstruction of these four buildings will be completed within a few months,” Kharbouja said.

Likewise, rebuilding of four other health center buildings has recently begun in Thaha Municipality – 11, Bhimvedi Rural Municipality – 4, Bakiya Rural Municipality – 2, and Raksirang Rural Municipality – 9. The foundation stone for these buildings was laid on February 2.

The government is also planning to build a five-family health center in Khirang, a remote settlement in Makanpur, at an estimated cost of Rs 73 million.

Khirang, home to the disadvantaged Chebang community, is about nine hours’ walk from Manahari Bazaar, the closest market along the East-West Highway.

“Villagers in Khiranj will benefit from the construction of the five-family health center in the settlement,” said Raj Kumar Mala, mayor of Raxerang Rural Municipality.

