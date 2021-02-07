The main vaccine for more than 50 years is “optimistic” to offer the vaccine by May





The chairman of the UK vaccination working group said he was very optimistic about offering a jab to all 50-year-olds by May. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The need for successful development was underscored by the news that a secret appearance at a Scottish care home has killed ten people. NHS Fife said 25 residents and 43 staff had tested positive at the Mossview Care home in Lochgelly. At the state level, the latest 24-hour government data show that 828 deaths have been reported in Covid in the last 24 hours, and the UK has more than 112,000. There have been another 18,262 new cases in the UK and nearly half a million people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. So nearly eleven and a half million people have received the first dose of the vaccine. Despite the many millions that have suffered their blows, efforts continue to be made by ethnic minority communities to reluctantly accept the offer of a jab. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



