A 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Davao del Sur





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, Feb.7) – A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Magsaysay, Davao del Sur at noon Sunday, state seismologists said, indicating aftershocks were expected.

In a bulletin on the earthquake, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, or Vivolex, said the quake struck 6 kilometers southeast of Magsaysay at 12:22 pm.

Its depth was 15 kilometers and its origin was tectonic, indicating that it was caused by movement in the Earth’s crust.

The intensity 5, classified by Phivolcs as “strong”, was felt in Kidapawan, Arakan, Carmen, Kabkan, Makilala and Melange, North Cotabato City; Coronadal and Banga City, South Cotabato; Matalam, Cotabato; Bansalan, Hagonoy, Magsaysay, and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Intensity 4 or “medium strength” was recorded in Davao City; Panisilan and Medsayab, North Cotabato; Don Carlos, Bukidnon; Bullomock, Stowe. Nino and Nurala, South Cotabato, South Cotabato; Alabel, Kiamba, Malabatan, Sarangani; Palembang and Takurung, Sultan of Kudarat.

Intensity 3 recorded in Cotabato City; The city of Cagayan de Oro; Kadingilan, Kitaotao, and Bukidnon; Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Maco and Napunturan, Davao de Oro.

Meanwhile, the tremor was felt “slightly” in Cagayan de Oro and Jingoj in Misamis Oriental.

Fevolks said there was no risk of a tsunami from the quake, but aftershocks were expected.

In a separate post published at 1:17 pm, Vivolux lowered the earthquake’s strength to 6.1.

Its fire brigade told CNN in a telephone interview that there was no news of casualties or material losses in Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur.

At 12:22 pm on February 7, 2021, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the municipality of Magsaysay and Davao del Sur and an earthquake …

By Magsaysay FireStation DavaodelSur Bfp on Saturday 6 February 2021

However, the Philippine Red Cross detected cracks in the walls of a shopping mall in Davao del Sur in the aftermath of the earthquake. She added that some volunteers have been deployed to assess and monitor the situation.

Cracks can be seen on the walls of a shopping center in Davao del Sur following the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that caused moderate to strong tremors in Kidapawan, Tacurong City, General Santos, Iligan and Davao del Sur.

Red Cross volunteers were mobilized to assess the situation. pic.twitter.com/TX0Hb7lDAY

Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) February 7, 2021

Also, a house in Bagh Asa, Malang, North Kutapoto was partially damaged by the earthquake.

What can I tell them mom? 😢 “Mom, I didn’t even pay.” Alhamdulillah, I am 💯% safe😊😇 Pero ang balay sa jud ooy😑😐

By Renjelle King Tanilon Camelotis on Saturday 6 February 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos