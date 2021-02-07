“I hope people will be angry enough to demand action,” says filmmaker Bryan Fogel





It has all the hallmarks of a Hollywood blockbuster – a heroic reporter, exotic locations – and a brutal murder committed by a successful group commanded by the highest levels of a country’s royal family. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

But the new documentary The Dissident has nothing to do with fiction – it tells the true story of the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi – and a horrific accusation against those accused of doing so. We spoke to Bryan Vogel, who directed and produced the documentary “The Dissident,” and asked if he had decided to tell this story. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source