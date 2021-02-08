Neighbors are dissatisfied with the city’s location, which looks like the day after the earthquake





John Kirk Anderson / Staff

Nearby property owners say they have offered to help clear the High Street site as two buildings were demolished.

Neighbors at the former “Dirty 30” site in central Christchurch say it’s still ugly to the eye that its owner refuses to clean it, despite their offers of help.

Entrepreneur, real estate investor and accountant Lori Rose was demolished adjacent buildings that were damaged in the earthquake – two of Duncan’s heritage buildings on Lower High Street – in 2017.

The property now contains building debris including bits of metal, broken concrete, and bricks, as well as a 2 meter high weed behind the chain link fence. Rose said he’s sympathetic to the neighbors’ concerns, but he’s stuck in an insurance battle and won’t spend any money on the site in the meantime.

Surrounding the property are restored Duncans, Little High Eatery, the redeveloped McKenzie and Willis complex, Little High Lane, and the rebuilt Billens Building.

The site has been removed from the Dirty 30 list of sites seen as barriers to rebuilding after the buildings are demolished.

Mike Persky – co-owner of Little High Eatery, and the other Little High Line buildings a description of Duncan’s restored buildings – said they unsuccessfully asked Rose to clear his site and even offered to help.

John Kirk Anderson / Staff

Mike Persky, the owner of the High Street property, on the right, and its co-owners on the High St.Lens including Chris Inglis, on the left, says it is time to put the property owners in order after the damage from the earthquake.

“It’s been 10 years and it looks like the day after the earthquake. It’s real ugly to the eye.”

Persky said the “terrible” condition of the properties did nothing to help neighboring businesses, especially small restaurants and convenience stores.

“We are finally starting to attract tenants, and it has an unconventional feel. We hope to get the community down there.”

Sean Stockman, who has rebuilt the Pilens Building on the other side of Little High Lane, said he was “baffled” as to why he left the site.

“I don’t understand why 10 years after the event, someone won’t return their building. If you don’t use it, sell it to someone who wants to.”

Kirk Hargreaves / Extras

Lori Rose, who was pictured in front of damaged High Street buildings in 2012, said he did not want to demolish them.

Stockman said that while some of the large vacant sites in the city center are difficult to fill and costly, smaller sites like the Rose site can easily be built on and rented.

He said that other landlords on the street have put a lot of time and money into rebuilding and restoration while a few owners have sat and waited for the trustees to appreciate them.

Stockman said it was “time” for the council to take action against landowners who were doing nothing with their sites.

Rose, who owns commercial and residential properties in Christchurch and other locations, said he intended to rebuild his High Street location, but faltered over the dispute with his insurance company.

He said that the authorities ordered the demolition against his will, and that he would not spend any more money on the property because he was already paying the legal rates and bills.

STACY playgrounds

What do Christchurch residents want from life in their city in 2021?

The items left at the site, which he said were pieces of the heritage structure, had to be kept and stored elsewhere that would cost him money.

Rose agreed that he had been contacted to offer help to clean up the site. He said he would be ready to tidy up if someone else paid for the work and transporting and storing rubble.

“I’m one of the victims in this. It’s out of my hands.”

City Council’s head of strategic partnerships, Aaron Heim, said the council “shares concerns about the condition of the site and its impact on business in the vicinity.”

“The employees have tried to work with the owner to improve the condition of the site, and they will continue these efforts,” he said.

