Myanmar coup: two major cities are covered – BBC News





Myanmar’s military has begun imposing restrictions in some areas, including local coverings and border restrictions. Huge protests were held on Monday for the third day in a row, along with a nationwide strike against the coup. The head of the Myanmar coup has made his first television address, trying to justify the action amid mass protests. Min Aung Hlaing said the November election, which was won by a party of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a landslide, was unfair. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source